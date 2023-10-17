Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mykonos, Greece

houses
11
11 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with Investment, with Investment properties in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with Investment, with Investment properties
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Mykonos of Cyclades for 3.450.000€ (Listing No W4107). Another property br…
€3,45M
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with Bedrooms
Klouvas, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Property Code: 1387 - FOR SALE 6 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 290 sq.m, 2 levels Mykon…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Klouvas, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a luxury complex composed of three villas in Mykonos island. The villas are design…
€4,60M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Klouvas, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
€6,50M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
€8,70M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ornos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ornos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. The ground floor con…
€3,50M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
€2,20M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plintri, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…
€2,20M
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mykonos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in mykonos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
€570,000
