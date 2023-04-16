Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

Villa 5 room villain mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 room villain mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
Villa 5 room villain melissi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
melissi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 4 room villain kamari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
kamari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 4 room villain rozena, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
rozena, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 3 room villain melissi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
melissi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 3 room villain Kariotika, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kariotika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…

