Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
  6. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room townhousein melissi, Greece
3 room townhouse
melissi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein melissi, Greece
3 room townhouse
melissi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin melissi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
melissi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…

Properties features in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir