  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

Municipal Unit of Evrostina
5
24 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 room villain mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
Villa 5 room villain melissi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
melissi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room townhousein melissi, Greece
3 room townhouse
melissi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein melissi, Greece
3 room townhouse
melissi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin melissi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
melissi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
1 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
1 room apartment
sykia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
3 room apartment
sykia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
1 room apartment
sykia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 47,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
7 room apartmentin kamari, Greece
7 room apartment
kamari, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale Apartment of 255 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartmentin Kariotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin mertikaiika, Greece
2 room apartment
mertikaiika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin Kariotika, Greece
3 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Villa 4 room villain kamari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
kamari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 4 room villain rozena, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
rozena, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 3 room villain melissi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
melissi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein rozena, Greece
3 room cottage
rozena, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 7 bedroomsin derbeni, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
derbeni, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey house of 278 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 3 room villain Kariotika, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kariotika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 590,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor consists of one be…
4 room apartmentin mertikaiika, Greece
4 room apartment
mertikaiika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
3 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
3 room apartment
sykia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For saleDuplex of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese The duplex is situated on the fourth floor and…
2 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 73 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…

