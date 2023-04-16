Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

9 properties total found
2 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
7 room apartmentin kamari, Greece
7 room apartment
kamari, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale Apartment of 255 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartmentin Kariotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin mertikaiika, Greece
2 room apartment
mertikaiika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin Kariotika, Greece
3 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
4 room apartmentin mertikaiika, Greece
4 room apartment
mertikaiika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 220,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
3 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
3 room apartment
sykia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For saleDuplex of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese The duplex is situated on the fourth floor and…
2 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 73 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the ground f…

