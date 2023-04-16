Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

Municipal Unit of Evrostina
5
38 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kariotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
2 Number of rooms 5/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the floor. I…
Villa 5 room villain derbeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
derbeni, Greece
2 bath 220 m²
€ 270,000
Xylokastro near Korinth luxury villa of 220m ². on a 300 square meter plot. 2 ground floor a…
Villa 5 room villain mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Housein pellene, Greece
House
pellene, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11197 - House FOR SALE in Evrostini Ligia for €155.000. This 65 sq. m. House …
Villa 5 room villain mertikaiika, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
mertikaiika, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The villa is located in the resort town of Xylokastro, it is a former municipallity of Korin…
2 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin kamari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
kamari, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale 1-storey house of 99 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin sykia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
sykia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 4 room villain sykia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
sykia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 room villain melissi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
melissi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room townhousein melissi, Greece
3 room townhouse
melissi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein melissi, Greece
3 room townhouse
melissi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin melissi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
melissi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
1 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
1 room apartment
sykia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
3 room apartment
sykia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
2 room apartment
sykia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin sykia, Greece
1 room apartment
sykia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 47,000
For sale Apartment of 35 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
7 room apartmentin kamari, Greece
7 room apartment
kamari, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale Apartment of 255 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartmentin Kariotika, Greece
2 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin mertikaiika, Greece
2 room apartment
mertikaiika, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin mertikaiika, Greece
3 room apartment
mertikaiika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 94 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin Kariotika, Greece
3 room apartment
Kariotika, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Villa 4 room villain kamari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
kamari, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 133 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
Villa 4 room villain rozena, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
rozena, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Villa 3 room villain melissi, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
melissi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein sykia, Greece
3 room cottage
sykia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 3 bed…
3 room cottagein rozena, Greece
3 room cottage
rozena, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin derbeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
derbeni, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

