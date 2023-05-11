Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of West Mani

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€ 258,840
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
3 room cottage in Korinos, Greece
3 room cottage
Korinos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
1 room Cottage in demos pellas, Greece
1 room Cottage
demos pellas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
2 room house in Greece, Greece
2 room house
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 95,000
3 room cottage in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
1 room Cottage in Kato Scholari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 73,000
4 room house in Nea Skioni, Greece
4 room house
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€ 295,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/1
€ 135,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Floor 2/1
€ 105,000

