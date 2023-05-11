Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

11 properties total found
2 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
2 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 245,000
2 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
2 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
5 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
5 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
€ 700,000
3 room house in Stoupa, Greece
3 room house
Stoupa, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
€ 300,000
3 room house in Neohori, Greece
3 room house
Neohori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€ 450,000
2 room house in Stoupa, Greece
2 room house
Stoupa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
€ 370,000
4 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
4 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
€ 600,000
7 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
7 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
€ 550,000
4 room house in Kardamyli, Greece
4 room house
Kardamyli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
€ 397,000
Villa 4 room villa in soterianika, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
soterianika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000

