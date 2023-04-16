Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Velo and Vocha
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

Municipal Unit of Velos
12
Velo
11
Cottage To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin kokkoni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
kokkoni, Greece
2 bath 259 m²
€ 120,000
3 room cottagein tarsina, Greece
3 room cottage
tarsina, Greece
1 bath 124 m²
€ 160,000
Corinth Perigiali village detached house of 124sq.m. on a plot of 500 sq.m. elavated ground …
3 room cottagein tarsina, Greece
3 room cottage
tarsina, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 200,000
Ancient Korinth, detached house 160sq.m. on a plot of 1000sq.m. with a large garden, in a ve…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
1 bath 270 m²
€ 170,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Vocha 270 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroo…
3 room cottagein kokkoni, Greece
3 room cottage
kokkoni, Greece
1 bath 230 m²
€ 230,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Vocha - 230 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
3 room cottagein nerantza, Greece
3 room cottage
nerantza, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 3-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 12 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
16 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin nerantza, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
nerantza, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…

Properties features in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir