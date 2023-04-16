Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

3 room apartmentin bochaiko, Greece
3 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin tarsina, Greece
2 room apartment
tarsina, Greece
1 bath 72 m²
€ 75,000
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
3 room apartmentin mpolati, Greece
3 room apartment
mpolati, Greece
1 bath 220 m²
€ 180,000
Korinthia Kokkoni village: for sale 5 apartments on the 1st floor in a row next to the beach…
3 room apartmentin mpolati, Greece
3 room apartment
mpolati, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 110,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Korinthia: Velo - 166 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, …
2 room apartmentin kokkoni, Greece
2 room apartment
kokkoni, Greece
65 m²
€ 78,000
Korinthos municipality of Vocha Vrachati area, apartment of 65sq.m. furnished, ground floor,…
2 room apartmentin nerantza, Greece
2 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin nerantza, Greece
1 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin nerantza, Greece
2 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartmentin nerantza, Greece
3 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
2 room apartmentin nerantza, Greece
2 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 117,000
For sale Apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
2 room apartmentin bochaiko, Greece
2 room apartment
bochaiko, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 60,000
For sale Apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…

