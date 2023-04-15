Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Attica
  Regional Unit of East Attica
  Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 bath 580 m²
€ 1,800,000
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bath 280 m²
€ 980,000
Property Code: 1403 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 280 sq.m, 2 l…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
11 Number of rooms 11 bath Number of floors 1
€ 10,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 277 sq.meters in Athens. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,750,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bathro…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
9 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 840 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 620 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…

