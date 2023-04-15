Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

9 properties total found
Townhousein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
Townhouse 9 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,100,000
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…

