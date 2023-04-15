Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  6. Penthouses

Pool Penthouses for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 516,151
For saleDuplex of 170 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 4 room villain Kalandra, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kalandra, Greece
2 bath 200 m²
€ 2,090,250
Property Code: HPS3427 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for €2.100.000 . This 200 sq. m…
4 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 318,514
Townhouse for sale with an area of 280 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels…
Villa Villain Porto Germeno, Greece
Villa Villa
Porto Germeno, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,752,806
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
4 room apartmentin Epanomi, Greece
4 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 123 m² 1 Floor
€ 129,396
For sale an apartment of 120 m² in Epanomi
3 room apartmentin Adriani, Greece
3 room apartment
Adriani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 491,573
For sale Apartment of 205 sq.meters in Thrace. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 88,483
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
8 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
8 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 350 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 597,214
For sale apartment of 350 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and co…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 540,730
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
4 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
245 m²
€ 746,518
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 245 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of on…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Ammouliani, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ammouliani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 835,673
For sale under construction maisonette of 780 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette…
3 room apartmentin Nikiti, Greece
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 144 m²
€ 328,468
Property Code: HPS2980 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €330.000. This 144 sq. m.…

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir