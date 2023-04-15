UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of East Attica
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
Penthouses
Pool Penthouses for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
1
Penthouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 516,151
For saleDuplex of 170 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
Villa 4 room villa
Kalandra, Greece
2 bath
200 m²
€ 2,090,250
Property Code: HPS3427 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for €2.100.000 . This 200 sq. m…
4 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 318,514
Townhouse for sale with an area of 280 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels…
Villa Villa
Porto Germeno, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,752,806
Villla Sofia is perfect location for your dream holiday at the sunny Porto Germeno in Greece…
4 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
123 m²
1 Floor
€ 129,396
For sale an apartment of 120 m² in Epanomi
3 room apartment
Adriani, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 491,573
For sale Apartment of 205 sq.meters in Thrace. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 88,483
For sale Apartment of 65 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
8 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
350 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 597,214
For sale apartment of 350 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and co…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
12 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 540,730
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
245 m²
€ 746,518
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 245 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of on…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ammouliani, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 835,673
For sale under construction maisonette of 780 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki .The maisonette…
3 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath
144 m²
€ 328,468
Property Code: HPS2980 - Apartment FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €330.000. This 144 sq. m.…
Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map