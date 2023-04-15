Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  6. Penthouses

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
1
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 6 room villain Souleika, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Souleika, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath 490 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 1,493,036
This property as a whole is also a very good investment proposal as in addition to being loc…
3 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
240 m²
€ 716,657
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 240 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
Villa 6 room villain Athens, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
13 Number of rooms 6 bath 682 m² Number of floors 5
€ 4,127,510
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
2 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath 77 m² 3 Floor
€ 218,979
AMPELOKIPI, Apartment 77 sq.m., 1 level, 3rd floor, penthouse, at residential area, year of …
1 room apartmentin Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 690 m² Number of floors 1
€ 656,936
For sale apartment of 690 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and co…
3 room townhousein Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 167,135
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,474,718
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
5 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 160 m²
€ 592,237
New villas with beautiful sea views and a private pool. The area of two villas is 135 sq.m. …
9 room housein Greece, Greece
9 room house
Greece, Greece
3 bath 110 m²
€ 169,211
Villa 4 room villain Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
4 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
148 m²
€ 378,236
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 148 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
9 room housein Northern Aegean, Greece
9 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
11 Number of rooms 707 m²
€ 1,692,107
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor consists of 3 …

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir