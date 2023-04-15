UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of East Attica
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
Penthouse
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 6 room villa
Souleika, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
490 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 1,493,036
This property as a whole is also a very good investment proposal as in addition to being loc…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
240 m²
€ 716,657
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 240 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor c…
Villa 6 room villa
Athens, Greece
13 Number of rooms
6 bath
682 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,127,510
It offers for sale a luxurious 4-level villa in the unique area of Panorama Vula, with unlim…
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 bath
77 m²
3 Floor
€ 218,979
AMPELOKIPI, Apartment 77 sq.m., 1 level, 3rd floor, penthouse, at residential area, year of …
1 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
690 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 656,936
For sale apartment of 690 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and co…
3 room townhouse
Kato Agios Ioannis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 167,135
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,474,718
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
5 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
€ 592,237
New villas with beautiful sea views and a private pool. The area of two villas is 135 sq.m. …
9 room house
Greece, Greece
3 bath
110 m²
€ 169,211
Villa 4 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
148 m²
€ 378,236
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 148 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
9 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
11 Number of rooms
707 m²
€ 1,692,107
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor consists of 3 …
Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
with sea view
cheap
luxury
