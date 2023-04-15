Houses for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 207 m²
€ 550,000
Townhousein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 820,000
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 240 m²
€ 560,000
Vari south of the Athens Korbi area, independent house of 240 square meters. corner on a 250…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bath 350 m²
€ 640,000
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
Cottage 4 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 300 m²
€ 980,000
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 leve…
Housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
House
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
200 m²
€ 2,300,000
Property Code: 1562 - FOR SALE House of total surface 200 sq.m, on the Ground floor Vouli…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 bath 580 m²
€ 1,800,000
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
Villa 2 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bath 280 m²
€ 980,000
Property Code: 1403 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 280 sq.m, 2 l…
3 room housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bath 250 m²
€ 465,000
Property Code: 1397 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 250 sq.m, 3 levels Vari.…
2 room housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 170 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: 1318 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 170 sq.m, on the 4 th fl…
2 room housein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 105 m²
€ 250,000
Ref: 143 - Vari Detached cottage -style house with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 1 Ba…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Excellent construction maisonette in a complex of 4 properties with exclusive use of a garde…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
Townhouse 9 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
12 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,100,000
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
11 Number of rooms 11 bath Number of floors 1
€ 10,000,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 660,000
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 377 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 277 sq.meters in Athens. consists of 3 bedrooms, living room with…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…

