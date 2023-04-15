Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  6. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
1
Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Excellent construction maisonette in a complex of 4 properties with exclusive use of a garde…

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir