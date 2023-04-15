Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 128 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 58 m²
€ 258,000
Varkiza south of Athens in the center of the municipality apartment of 58 sq.m. 4th floor co…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
5 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For saleDuplex of 215 sq.meters in Athens There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 670,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 400,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 850,000
For sale Apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale Apartment of 50 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 1,000,000
For sale Apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 62 m²
€ 620,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Vouliagmeni 62 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathr…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 52 m²
€ 170,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- East Attica: Vari-Varkiza 52 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,020,000
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 1,020,000
For sale Apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 1,150,000
For sale Apartment of 138 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,115,000
For sale Apartment of 137 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 124 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 1368 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Side to side Apartment of total surface 124 sq.…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bath 121 m²
€ 250,000
Ref: 184 - Voula For sale Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 1 Bathroom, 1 WC, a…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bath 202 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 3,000,000
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most exp…
4 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 1,500,000
For sale Apartment of 219 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale Apartment of 54 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
1 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale Apartment of 41 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 470,000
For sale Apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 730,000
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…

