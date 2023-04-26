Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Tripoli

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece

Municipal Unit of Valtetsi
1
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Tripoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
4 room house in papares, Greece
4 room house
papares, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
At a distance of exactly 10 metres from the sea, this unique 340 sq.m luxury villa within a …
2 room apartment in merkobouni, Greece
2 room apartment
merkobouni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…

Properties features in Municipality of Tripoli, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir