Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Trifylia
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Vromoneri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vromoneri, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The ground floor…

Properties features in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir