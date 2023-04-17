UAE
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Municipality of Trifylia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece
Kyparissia
2
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 181,898
For sale Apartment of 148 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 353,964
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
3 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
1 bath
115 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: HPS2745 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for €130.000. This 115 sq.…
3 room house
Siviri, Greece
2 bath
100 m²
€ 300,000
The maisonetta with fantastic sea view is located in front of the beach in a picturescue tou…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 953,737
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one shower W…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 117,988
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
2 bath
219 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS2970 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €750.000 . This 219 sq. m. Vill…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
124 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,040
Townhouse for sale with an area of 124 sq.m on the East Peloponnese. Tynhouse is located on …
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 963,569
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
3 room house
Nea Fokea, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS1239 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for €300.000 . This 100 sq. …
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m in central Greece. The first floor consists of one bedro…
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
130 m²
2 Floor
€ 455,041
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 130 m2, 2nd …
