Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

Kyparissia
2
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Epanomi, Greece
3 room apartment
Epanomi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 181,898
For sale Apartment of 148 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 353,964
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Kalandra, Greece
3 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
1 bath 115 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: HPS2745 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kassandra Poseidi for €130.000. This 115 sq.…
3 room housein Siviri, Greece
3 room house
Siviri, Greece
2 bath 100 m²
€ 300,000
The maisonetta with fantastic sea view is located in front of the beach in a picturescue tou…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 953,737
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one shower W…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Korinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Korinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 117,988
For sale 1-storey house of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedro…
Villa 4 room villain triadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
triadi, Greece
2 bath 219 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS2970 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €750.000 . This 219 sq. m. Vill…
3 room housein Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 124 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,040
Townhouse for sale with an area of 124 sq.m on the East Peloponnese. Tynhouse is located on …
Villa 3 room villain Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 963,569
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
3 room housein Nea Fokea, Greece
3 room house
Nea Fokea, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: HPS1239 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for €300.000 . This 100 sq. …
3 room housein Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m in central Greece. The first floor consists of one bedro…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 455,041
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 130 m2, 2nd …

