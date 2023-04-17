Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Trifylia
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Raches, Greece
1 room apartment
Raches, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 94,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …

Properties features in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir