Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Municipality of Thiva
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Thiva, Greece

Municipal Unit of Thebes
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in ampelochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
1 room Cottage in ampelochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in xeronome, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
xeronome, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000

Properties features in Municipality of Thiva, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir