Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Thira
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Thira, Greece

Thira Municipal Unit
4
Fira
1
Ia Municipal Unit
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Cottage in Oia, Greece
Cottage
Oia, Greece
150 m²
€ 2,000,000
Santorini island (Oia) Erasmos Real estate recommends an unfinished house (in concrete) 150s…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Perivolos (Perissa), Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perivolos (Perissa), Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 2,000,000
Santorini Island at Perivolos, one of the best part of the island, Erasmos Real Estate recom…
3 room cottage in Karterados, Greece
3 room cottage
Karterados, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Santorini. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
3 room cottage in Emporio, Greece
3 room cottage
Emporio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 192,000
For sale one level house of 120 sq.m. on a plot of land 440 sq.m. in Emporeio area, Santorin…

Properties features in Municipality of Thira, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir