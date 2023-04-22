UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Municipality of Thira
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Thira, Greece
Thira Municipal Unit
14
Fira
4
Ia Municipal Unit
1
4 room house
Fira, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
180 m²
€ 800,000
Santorini, Thira: In a unique part of the island Under construction Detached house for sale …
House
Fira, Greece
360 m²
€ 1,600,000
Santorini, Thira: In a unique spot of the island, 2 Detached Houses, under construction, of …
Villa 5 room villa
Fira, Greece
320 m²
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
4 bath
450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Cottage
Oia, Greece
150 m²
€ 2,000,000
Santorini island (Oia) Erasmos Real estate recommends an unfinished house (in concrete) 150s…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perivolos (Perissa), Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 2,000,000
Santorini Island at Perivolos, one of the best part of the island, Erasmos Real Estate recom…
Villa 4 room villa
Monolithos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. The ground floor consists of one bedr…
2 room house
Akrotiri, Greece
2 bath
144 m²
€ 375,000
Property Code: 1473 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 144 sq.m, 3 levels Santo…
4 room house
Akrotiri, Greece
150 m²
€ 100,000
Property Code: 1461 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, on the facade Country House of total surface 15…
2 room house
Perissa, Greece
1 bath
75 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 1302 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 75 sq.m, on the Ground f…
2 room house
Perissa, Greece
1 bath
65 m²
€ 165,000
Code: 1197 - Perissa FOR SALE Traditional Detached house with a total area of 65 sq.m. Groun…
Villa 6 room villa
Karterados, Greece
4 bath
400 m²
€ 1,500,000
Ref: 181 - Thira For sale Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 4 Bathrooms, 1 WC, 400 …
4 room apartment
Exo Gonia, Greece
2 bath
340 m²
€ 1,100,000
Ref: 174 - Thira Santorinis For sale 2-storey maisonette with 4 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Ki…
3 room cottage
Karterados, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Santorini. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
3 room cottage
Emporio, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 192,000
For sale one level house of 120 sq.m. on a plot of land 440 sq.m. in Emporeio area, Santorin…
