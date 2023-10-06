Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
91
Neo Rysio
16
Trilofos
11
Plagiari
9
Drymos
5
Peraia
5
Epanomi
4
Pentalofos
3
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
40 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€980,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
€420,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€800,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Nea Silata, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Nea Silata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€950,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Perivolaki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Perivolaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,07M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
€4,00M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 240 sq.m in the suburban village of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of 3 …
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kavallari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€860,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one bedro…
€800,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
€5,00M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€373,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€3,00M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€1,95M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€550,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€500,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir