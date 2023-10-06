UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
40 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
6
3
650 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6
3
300 m²
1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€1,80M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
4
520 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€980,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
280 m²
2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
9
2
300 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
7
4
324 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
7
4
330 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7
3
500 m²
2
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Nea Silata, Greece
1
485 m²
4
For sale 4-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace. The owners wil…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
10
3
450 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5
2
450 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
8
5
600 m²
1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Perivolaki, Greece
8
3
480 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
7
520 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,07M
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
1
1 168 m²
1
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1
240 m²
1
For sale villa of 240 sq.m in the suburban village of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of 3 …
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kavallari, Greece
7
3
400 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€860,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
8
4
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one bedro…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
14
8
900 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
8
3
435 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Trilofos, Greece
8
4
450 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
1
1 700 m²
1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
€5,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
6
1
190 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€373,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
7
3
560 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
11
6
1 100 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
11
7
1 050 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1050 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Makrigialos, Greece
7
2
150 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Trilofos, Greece
7
3
310 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 310 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Peraia, Greece
8
5
850 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 850 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
6
3
300 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Recommend
Search using the map
