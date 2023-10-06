Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€3,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Scholari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€2,20M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kardia, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 442 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€800,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€950,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, detached house of 600 square meters, on a plot of 5,500 square meters, in Neo Rysi…
€800,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold unfinished three-storey building in a suburb of the city of Thessaloniki. Plot of 4000 …
€1,10M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kitros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,07M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 4 bedro…
€2,15M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 362 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€530,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kavallari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€860,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of one bedro…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 433 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€540,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
€1,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
€5,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 749 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 749 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€600,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 b…
€1,30M

