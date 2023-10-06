Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

UAE
45 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
6
3
650 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
6
3
930 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€3,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesimeri, Greece
6
2
160 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basement consis…
€360,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
7
4
343 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Scholari, Greece
6
2
285 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
7
2
350 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
7
4
324 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
7
4
412 m²
4
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
5
2
212 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
7
3
700 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€525,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
10
3
450 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
9
6
610 m²
1
For sale, detached house of 600 square meters, on a plot of 5,500 square meters, in Neo Rysi…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
8
5
600 m²
1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kitros, Greece
6
5
285 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
7
520 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,07M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesimeri, Greece
8
2
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 4 bedro…
€2,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
5
3
540 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
5
1
500 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Lakkia, Greece
9
2
318 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 318 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
8
3
590 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
5
2
380 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
1
1 168 m²
1
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
€4,00M
Recommend
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1
240 m²
1
For sale villa of 240 sq.m in the suburban village of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of 3 …
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mesimeri, Greece
8
5
433 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 433 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€540,000
Recommend
Villa Villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
1
179 m²
1
For sale villa of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the mo…
€180,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
14
8
900 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Trilofos, Greece
8
4
450 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
6
1
190 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€373,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
9
4
1 000 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 b…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Makrigialos, Greece
7
2
150 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€550,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
