Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
91
Neo Rysio
16
Trilofos
11
Plagiari
9
Drymos
5
Peraia
5
Epanomi
4
Pentalofos
3
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
45 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€3,40M
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basement consis…
€360,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Scholari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neochorouda, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€2,20M
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€850,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€525,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€950,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 610 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, detached house of 600 square meters, on a plot of 5,500 square meters, in Neo Rysi…
€800,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kitros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,07M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 4 bedro…
€2,15M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Lakkia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 318 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 318 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 590 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Peraia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Plagiari, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two villas on a plot of 11.570 sq m. The distance between the two villas is 25 m. E…
€4,00M
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 240 sq.m in the suburban village of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of 3 …
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 433 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€540,000
Villa Villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Villa Villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 179 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the mo…
€180,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Trilofos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€373,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 b…
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Makrigialos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€550,000

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir