Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
141
Trilofos
20
Epanomi
14
Plagiari
13
Neo Rysio
10
Neoi Epivates
7
Drymos
6
Peraia
6
14 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourt…
€ 1,550,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has …
€ 335,000
Townhouse 6 rooms in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
For sale two townhouse under construction, area 240sq.m each, a suburb of Thessaloniki. The …
€ 250,000
3 room townhouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a two storey maisonette of 190 sq.m in the suburbs of Thesssaloniki. The 1…
€ 330,000
3 room townhouse in Nea Gonia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Gonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€ 500,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€ 600,000
3 room townhouse in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€ 150,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The first…
€ 295,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
€ 175,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
€ 210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
€ 175,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 71 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
€ 175,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 l…
€ 210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground …
€ 260,000

