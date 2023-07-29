UAE
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Thessaloniki
141
Trilofos
20
Epanomi
14
Plagiari
13
Neo Rysio
10
Neoi Epivates
7
Drymos
6
Peraia
6
Agia Triada
5
Vasilika
5
Pentalofos
4
Nea Triglia
3
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
3
52 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4
2
3
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 220,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
5
1
2
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 170,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Trilofos, Greece
5
4
3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 315,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
8
3
3
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 150,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
8
2
3
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 150,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5
2
3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6
1
3
Area : Neoi Epivates
€ 390,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Lakkoma, Greece
5
1
1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 150,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
4
1
2
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 150,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
2
3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 320,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
6
2
1
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
5
1
1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 135,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
4
3
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourt…
€ 1,550,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
4
1
2
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 220,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
7
3
4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€ 500,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Kavallari, Greece
5
3
1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€ 180,000
Recommend
Townhouse
Pentalofos, Greece
3
1
1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€ 83,750
Recommend
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
8
2
4
For sale maisonette of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€ 215,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Drymos, Greece
4
1
1
For sale maisonette of 219 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€ 150,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
5
3
1
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 150,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Kato Scholari, Greece
5
2
1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 140,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
6
2
1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 195,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6
2
1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 180,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
5
2
1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 320,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Agia Triada, Greece
5
2
3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 200,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Nea Gonia, Greece
5
3
1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€ 500,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
4
2
1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 120,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6
3
1
For sale under construction maisonette of 228 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€ 200,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
6
2
1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 195,000
Recommend
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
8
3
1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 220,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
