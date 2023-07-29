Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  7. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
141
Trilofos
20
Epanomi
14
Plagiari
13
Neo Rysio
10
Neoi Epivates
7
Drymos
6
Peraia
6
Townhouse To archive
52 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 220,000
3 room townhouse in Angelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 170,000
3 room townhouse in Trilofos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 315,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 150,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 150,000
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Area : Neoi Epivates
€ 390,000
3 room townhouse in Lakkoma, Greece
3 room townhouse
Lakkoma, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 150,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 320,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 250,000
3 room townhouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 135,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourt…
€ 1,550,000
3 room townhouse in Kardia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 142 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 220,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€ 500,000
3 room townhouse in Kavallari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€ 180,000
Townhouse in Pentalofos, Greece
Townhouse
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€ 83,750
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€ 215,000
3 room townhouse in Drymos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 219 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€ 150,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 150,000
3 room townhouse in Kato Scholari, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 140,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 195,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 200,000
3 room townhouse in Nea Gonia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Gonia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€ 500,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 120,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 228 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€ 200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 195,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 220,000

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
