Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Clear all
98 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
6
3
650 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
6
3
300 m²
1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€1,80M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Kerasia, Greece
5
670 m²
-1
Real Estate Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michanion, Nope Michanion, for 1,500,000 euros…
€1,50M
Recommend
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2
160 m²
2
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 …
€420,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with swimming pool
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
440 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€1,30M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Triad, Greece
4
345 m²
-1
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 345 m2, 4 Levels…
€1,05M
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
330 m²
-1
Epektasi SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,10M
Recommend
5 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Triad, Greece
5
690 m²
-1
Center SALE Apartment 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 690 m2, Base…
€3,30M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Tagarades, Greece
4
287 m²
-1
Tagarades SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 287 m2, 2 Lev…
€595,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
4
520 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€980,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sozopoli, Greece
3
250 m²
-1
Sozopoli SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, Ba…
€800,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Triad, Greece
4
198 m²
-1
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 198 m2, 3 Levels…
€585,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sozopoli, Greece
4
250 m²
-1
Sozopoli SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,30M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sozopoli, Greece
4
250 m²
-1
Sozopoli SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, Ba…
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
140 m²
9
€750,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4
225 m²
1
€470,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Neo Rysio, Greece
5
430 m²
-1
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
€990,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4
480 m²
-1
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
€1,30M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2
130 m²
8
The apartment is located in an 8-storey building on the 7th floor and consists of 3 rooms: l…
€430,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Triad, Greece
4
156 m²
1
Center SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 1st …
€400,000
Recommend
Chalet 10 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10
370 m²
-1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
€950,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Triad, Greece
3
1 200 m²
-1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC A…
€2,90M
Recommend
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Tagarades, Greece
10
600 m²
-1
Tagarades SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Le…
€2,80M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Tagarades, Greece
4
220 m²
-1
€520,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Triad, Greece
4
437 m²
-1
€650,000
Recommend
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Trilofos, Greece
5
500 m²
-1
Center SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 500 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Wa…
€1,000,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Tagarades, Greece
3
190 m²
-1
€393,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kardia, Greece
3
200 m²
-1
Neo Risio SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Lev…
€330,000
Recommend
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kardia, Greece
6
330 m²
-1
Kardia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels…
€800,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Peristera, Greece
3
210 m²
-1
Lakkia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 210 m2, 3 Levels…
€490,000
Recommend
Property types in Municipality of Thessaloniki
apartments
houses
Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
