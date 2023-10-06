Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
1154
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
244
Trilofos
109
Neo Rysio
68
Nea Kallikratia
59
Peraia
57
Epanomi
48
Nea Triglia
38
Show more
98 properties total found
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€1,80M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nea Kerasia, Greece
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 670 m²
Floor -1
Real Estate Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michanion, Nope Michanion, for 1,500,000 euros…
€1,50M
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Townhouse 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 …
€420,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€1,30M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Triad, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 345 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 345 m2, 4 Levels…
€1,05M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Floor -1
Epektasi SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,10M
5 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Triad, Greece
5 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Triad, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 690 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Apartment 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 690 m2, Base…
€3,30M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Tagarades, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 287 m²
Floor -1
Tagarades SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 287 m2, 2 Lev…
€595,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€980,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sozopoli, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
Sozopoli SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, Ba…
€800,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Triad, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 198 m2, 3 Levels…
€585,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sozopoli, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
Sozopoli SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 3 Leve…
€1,30M
4 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sozopoli, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
Sozopoli SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, Ba…
€1,20M
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 9
€750,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Floor 1
€470,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Neo Rysio, Greece
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Floor -1
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
€990,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 480 m²
Floor -1
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
€1,30M
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 8
The apartment is located in an 8-storey building on the 7th floor and consists of 3 rooms: l…
€430,000
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Triad, Greece
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Floor 1
Center SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 1st …
€400,000
Chalet 10 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 370 m²
Floor -1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
€950,000
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Triad, Greece
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Triad, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 1 200 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC A…
€2,90M
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Tagarades, Greece
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Tagarades SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Le…
€2,80M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Tagarades, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
€520,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Triad, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 437 m²
Floor -1
€650,000
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Trilofos, Greece
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 500 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Wa…
€1,000,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Tagarades, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor -1
€393,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kardia, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Neo Risio SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Lev…
€330,000
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kardia, Greece
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 330 m²
Floor -1
Kardia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels…
€800,000
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Peristera, Greece
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Peristera, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
Floor -1
Lakkia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 210 m2, 3 Levels…
€490,000

Property types in Municipality of Thessaloniki

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir