Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  7. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
8
Thessaloniki
3
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€ 1,000,000
4 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Offered for sale luxury villa with beautiful views in Pitsidy, Heraklion. The villa was buil…
€ 1,194,219
Townhouse 8 bedrooms in Spetses, Greece
Townhouse 8 bedrooms
Spetses, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
€ 1,100,000
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 630 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.m in Athens at the construction stage. The first floor con…
€ 1,841,088
Villa 4 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
Floor 4
The apartment is located on the 4th floor and consists of 4 rooms: a living room with a fire…
€ 845,905
2 room apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
The apartment is located in Polychrono village 550 meters from the sandy beach. The apartmen…
€ 146,292
1 room Cottage in Kipseli, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kipseli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Zante. There is air conditioning and awnings. Th…
€ 270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kato Sotiritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kato Sotiritsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 68 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
€ 85,000
3 room apartment in Greece, Greece
3 room apartment
Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
These tastefully renovated studio apartments are located in the historic city, in a quiet lo…
€ 420,000
House in Pyrgadikia, Greece
House
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Area 150 m²
Property Code: HPS3347 - House FOR SALE in Panagia Pirgadikia for €420.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
€ 420,000
4 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 253 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 253 sq.m in Athens. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
€ 1,791,329

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go