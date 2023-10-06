Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€190,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€160,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€350,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 6/3
For sale under construction duplex of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
€680,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€360,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 6/3
For sale under construction duplex of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
€620,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3
Agios Ioannis FOR SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 1…
€430,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Angelochori, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€200,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€108,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 62 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€137,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€70,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€73,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 62 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€137,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€108,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€107,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€107,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€1,80M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nea Kerasia, Greece
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 670 m²
Floor -1
Real Estate Code: HPS3992 - Villa FOR SALE in Michanion, Nope Michanion, for 1,500,000 euros…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€3,40M
1 room apartment with sea view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€75,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€130,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€142,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€210,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€275,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€1,07M
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Sozopoli, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
€130,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€400,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€120,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request

