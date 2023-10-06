Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
261 property total found
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Triad, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€160,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€200,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 930 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€3,40M
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€185,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Mesimeri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basement consis…
€360,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Trilofos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€160,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Angelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€180,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€280,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Trilofos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€315,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Mesimeri, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€150,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Mesimeri, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€150,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€145,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€230,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
€345,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kato Scholari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€230,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€155,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€175,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€350,000
Cottage 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€650,000
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€650,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Area : Mesimeri
€270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Area : Neoi Epivates
€390,000

