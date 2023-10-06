UAE
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
261 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Triad, Greece
6
3
650 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€3,30M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Makrigialos, Greece
3
64 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€160,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
3
1
67 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5
1
180 m²
4
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
6
3
930 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 930 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€3,40M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Nea Michaniona, Greece
5
2
185 m²
4
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€185,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Epanomi, Greece
7
2
280 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Mesimeri, Greece
6
2
160 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The basement consis…
€360,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Kardia, Greece
6
2
254 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
3
1
92 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Trilofos, Greece
4
1
106 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Angelochori, Greece
5
1
155 m²
2
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€180,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
7
4
343 m²
1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 343 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. …
€560,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Souroti, Greece
6
3
240 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Trilofos, Greece
5
4
225 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€315,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
6
2
150 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€220,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Mesimeri, Greece
8
3
161 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€150,000
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Mesimeri, Greece
8
2
161 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€150,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
3
1
84 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€145,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
4
2
109 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Vasilika, Greece
5
2
180 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
€345,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kato Scholari, Greece
6
2
285 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€430,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Makrigialos, Greece
8
2
236 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€230,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
4
1
94 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€155,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4
1
105 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€175,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Epanomi, Greece
5
2
258 m²
3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
6
220 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€650,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 rooms with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
7
220 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€650,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Kato Scholari, Greece
8
3
220 m²
3
Area : Mesimeri
€270,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6
1
240 m²
3
Area : Neoi Epivates
€390,000
Recommend
