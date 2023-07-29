UAE
Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Thessaloniki
683
Trilofos
75
Neo Rysio
68
Epanomi
37
Plagiari
37
Drymos
34
Nea Triglia
31
Nea Kallikratia
29
Peraia
25
Vasilika
23
Neoi Epivates
20
Agia Triada
19
Nea Michaniona
17
Pentalofos
13
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
13
Lagyna
8
Langadas
4
Liti
3
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
3
1
1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€ 225,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1
1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
4 room house
Triad, Greece
4
345 m²
-1
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 345 m2, 4 Levels…
€ 1,050,000
Recommend
5 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
330 m²
-1
Epektasi SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Leve…
€ 1,100,000
Recommend
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
4
287 m²
-1
Tagarades SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 287 m2, 2 Lev…
€ 595,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
4
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€ 980,000
Recommend
4 room house
Triad, Greece
4
198 m²
-1
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 198 m2, 3 Levels…
€ 585,000
Recommend
4 room house
Sozopoli, Greece
4
250 m²
-1
Sozopoli SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 3 Leve…
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
140 m²
9
€ 750,000
Recommend
4 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4
225 m²
1
€ 470,000
Recommend
5 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
5
430 m²
-1
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
€ 990,000
Recommend
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4
480 m²
-1
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
4 room house
Triad, Greece
4
156 m²
1
Center SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 1st …
€ 400,000
Recommend
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10
370 m²
-1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
€ 950,000
Recommend
3 room house
Triad, Greece
3
1 200 m²
-1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC A…
€ 2,900,000
Recommend
9 room house
Tagarades, Greece
10
600 m²
-1
Tagarades SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Le…
€ 2,800,000
Recommend
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
4
220 m²
-1
€ 520,000
Recommend
4 room house
Triad, Greece
4
437 m²
-1
€ 650,000
Recommend
5 room house
Trilofos, Greece
5
500 m²
-1
Center SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 500 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Wa…
€ 1,000,000
Recommend
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
3
190 m²
-1
€ 393,000
Recommend
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
3
200 m²
-1
Neo Risio SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Lev…
€ 330,000
Recommend
6 room house
Kardia, Greece
6
330 m²
-1
Kardia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels…
€ 800,000
Recommend
3 room house
Peristera, Greece
3
210 m²
-1
Lakkia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 210 m2, 3 Levels…
€ 530,000
Recommend
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
3
540 m²
-1
€ 690,000
Recommend
6 room house
Trilofos, Greece
6
310 m²
-1
Trilofo SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 310 m2, 3 Level…
€ 500,000
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
380 m²
-1
Epektasi SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 380 m2, 2 Leve…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
380 m²
-1
Epektasi SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 380 m2, 2 Leve…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5
2
3
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 530,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
9
2
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
€ 420,000
Recommend
