Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
683
Trilofos
75
Neo Rysio
68
Epanomi
37
Plagiari
37
Drymos
34
Nea Triglia
31
Nea Kallikratia
29
88 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€ 225,000
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€ 1,300,000
4 room house in Triad, Greece
4 room house
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 345 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 345 m2, 4 Levels…
€ 1,050,000
5 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 330 m²
Floor -1
Epektasi SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Leve…
€ 1,100,000
4 room house in Tagarades, Greece
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 287 m²
Floor -1
Tagarades SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 287 m2, 2 Lev…
€ 595,000
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€ 980,000
4 room house in Triad, Greece
4 room house
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 198 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 198 m2, 3 Levels…
€ 585,000
4 room house in Sozopoli, Greece
4 room house
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
Sozopoli SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 3 Leve…
€ 1,300,000
3 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 9
€ 750,000
4 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 225 m²
Floor 1
€ 470,000
5 room house in Neo Rysio, Greece
5 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Floor -1
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
€ 990,000
4 room house in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 480 m²
Floor -1
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
€ 1,300,000
4 room house in Triad, Greece
4 room house
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 156 m²
Floor 1
Center SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 150 m2, 1st …
€ 400,000
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 370 m²
Floor -1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
€ 950,000
3 room house in Triad, Greece
3 room house
Triad, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 1 200 m²
Floor -1
Palios Oikismos Panoramatos SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC A…
€ 2,900,000
9 room house in Tagarades, Greece
9 room house
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Tagarades SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Le…
€ 2,800,000
4 room house in Tagarades, Greece
4 room house
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
€ 520,000
4 room house in Triad, Greece
4 room house
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 437 m²
Floor -1
€ 650,000
5 room house in Trilofos, Greece
5 room house
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 500 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Wa…
€ 1,000,000
3 room house in Tagarades, Greece
3 room house
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor -1
€ 393,000
3 room house in Kardia, Greece
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Floor -1
Neo Risio SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 200 m2, 3 Lev…
€ 330,000
6 room house in Kardia, Greece
6 room house
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 330 m²
Floor -1
Kardia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels…
€ 800,000
3 room house in Peristera, Greece
3 room house
Peristera, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 210 m²
Floor -1
Lakkia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 210 m2, 3 Levels…
€ 530,000
3 room house in Kardia, Greece
3 room house
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 540 m²
Floor -1
€ 690,000
6 room house in Trilofos, Greece
6 room house
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 310 m²
Floor -1
Trilofo SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 310 m2, 3 Level…
€ 500,000
3 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 380 m²
Floor -1
Epektasi SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 380 m2, 2 Leve…
€ 1,200,000
Villa Villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€ 1,200,000
3 room cottage in Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 530,000
Villa 5 room villa in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
€ 420,000

