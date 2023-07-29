UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Thessaloniki
683
Trilofos
75
Neo Rysio
68
Epanomi
37
Plagiari
37
Drymos
34
Nea Triglia
31
Nea Kallikratia
29
Peraia
25
Vasilika
23
Neoi Epivates
20
Agia Triada
19
Nea Michaniona
17
Pentalofos
13
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
13
Lagyna
8
Langadas
4
Liti
3
House
Clear all
215 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
3 room townhouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4
1
4/3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 210,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4
1
1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
6
3
1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€ 190,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
5
1
2
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 170,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
3
1
2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 140,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Kato Scholari, Greece
6
2
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 720,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
6
3
1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€ 220,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8
2
2
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€ 230,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7
3
1
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€ 420,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
5
2
3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 350,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6
1
3
Area : Neoi Epivates
€ 390,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
3
2
1
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first fl…
€ 200,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
3
2
2
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
€ 110,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Triad, Greece
5
3
1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 520,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
7
2
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 1,400,000
Recommend
5 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
5
430 m²
-1
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
€ 990,000
Recommend
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4
480 m²
-1
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
€ 1,300,000
Recommend
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
10
370 m²
-1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
€ 950,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
6
1
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€ 700,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1
2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€ 1,200,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
5
3
For sale 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
€ 400,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
7
3
1
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 500,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8
3
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 650,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
4
1
1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
€ 490,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
7
2
1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 850,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4
2
2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 240,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
4
1
3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€ 185,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
3
1
1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€ 170,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Settlement "Vines", Greece
9
3
2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€ 200,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage
Settlement "Vines", Greece
2
1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
€ 90,000
Recommend
