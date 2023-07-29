Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

3 room townhouse in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 210,000
3 room cottage in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room cottage
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€ 190,000
3 room townhouse in Angelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 170,000
3 room townhouse in Angelochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Angelochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€ 140,000
Villa 4 room villa in Kato Scholari, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 720,000
3 room townhouse in Nea Plagia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground …
€ 220,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€ 230,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Krini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€ 420,000
3 room townhouse in Epanomi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 258 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 350,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Area : Neoi Epivates
€ 390,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sozopoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first fl…
€ 200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
€ 110,000
3 room townhouse in Triad, Greece
3 room townhouse
Triad, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€ 520,000
Villa 5 room villa in Epanomi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 1,400,000
5 room house in Neo Rysio, Greece
5 room house
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Floor -1
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
€ 990,000
4 room house in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 480 m²
Floor -1
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
€ 1,300,000
Chalet 10 bedrooms in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 370 m²
Floor -1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
€ 950,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€ 700,000
Villa Villa in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
€ 1,200,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
€ 400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 650,000
3 room cottage in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
3 room cottage
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
€ 490,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 240,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€ 185,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€ 170,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€ 200,000
1 room Cottage in Settlement "Vines", Greece
1 room Cottage
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
€ 90,000

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
