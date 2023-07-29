Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Cottages for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
289
Trilofos
30
Neo Rysio
27
Epanomi
17
Drymos
16
Nea Triglia
15
Vasilika
14
Plagiari
13
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€ 225,000
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€ 1,300,000
3 room cottage in Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 530,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 1,050,000
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale a three-storey house of 270 sq ft in the suburbs of Thessaloniki with a sea…
€ 310,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 600,000
3 room cottage in Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
€ 650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 1,000,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedr…
€ 600,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Triad, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Triad, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 610,000
3 room cottage in Kardia, Greece
3 room cottage
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 330,000

