Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
289
Trilofos
30
Neo Rysio
27
Epanomi
17
Drymos
16
Nea Triglia
15
Vasilika
14
Plagiari
13
120 properties total found
3 room cottage in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room cottage
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Flogita, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€ 190,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€ 230,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Krini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€ 420,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
€ 700,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
€ 400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 650,000
3 room cottage in Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
3 room cottage
Settlement "Geoponika", Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
€ 490,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 240,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€ 185,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€ 170,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€ 200,000
1 room Cottage in Settlement "Vines", Greece
1 room Cottage
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, l…
€ 90,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 950,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 530,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 270,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 780,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 1,050,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€ 290,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Triad, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Triad, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 280,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 300,000
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
€ 310,000
3 room cottage in Sozopoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale, under construction, with an area of 70 sq. M in the resort village of the …
€ 300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Triad, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Triad, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€ 400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Price on request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kitros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kitros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The first floor consists of 3…
€ 290,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in "Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
"Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€ 160,000
3 room cottage in Petralona, Greece
3 room cottage
Petralona, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
€ 160,000

