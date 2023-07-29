Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

136 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 430,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€ 79,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 254 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Souroti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 220,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
€ 345,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€ 230,000
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€ 650,000
Cottage 7 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€ 650,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Area : Mesimeri
€ 270,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 450,000
1 room Cottage in Profitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Profitis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 70,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 360,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 400,000
3 room cottage in Trilofos, Greece
3 room cottage
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…
€ 350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 409 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 320,000
3 room cottage in Triad, Greece
3 room cottage
Triad, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
For sale 2-storey house of 376 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€ 210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€ 210,000
Cottage 5 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
For sale 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. There is a fireplace. The own…
€ 400,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 247 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 500,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 650,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Plagiari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€ 240,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 321 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€ 285,000
1 room Cottage in Mesimeri, Greece
1 room Cottage
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€ 550,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€ 200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€ 950,000

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

