  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
464
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
230
Peraia
33
Nea Kallikratia
28
Trilofos
23
Nea Michaniona
14
Triandria Municipal Unit
13
Neoi Epivates
11
8 properties total found
5 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Triad, Greece
5 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Triad, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 690 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Apartment 5 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 690 m2, Base…
€3,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sozopoli, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
Sozopoli SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, Ba…
€800,000
4 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Sozopoli, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
Sozopoli SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, Ba…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 8
The apartment is located in an 8-storey building on the 7th floor and consists of 3 rooms: l…
€430,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€115,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sozopoli, Greece
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€125,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Sozopoli, Greece
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 47 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€115,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€300,000

Property types in Municipality of Thessaloniki

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
