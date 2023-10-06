Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Thessaloniki
464
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
230
Peraia
33
Nea Kallikratia
28
Trilofos
23
Nea Michaniona
14
Triandria Municipal Unit
13
Neoi Epivates
11
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€190,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€350,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 6/3
For sale under construction duplex of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
€680,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€360,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 6/3
For sale under construction duplex of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
€620,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with landscape design in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3
Agios Ioannis FOR SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 1…
€430,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€200,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€108,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€70,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€73,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 62 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€137,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Makrigialos, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€107,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€75,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€130,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€142,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€275,000
2 room apartment with sea view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€1,07M
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Sozopoli, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
€130,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€400,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€120,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 5
Nea Paralia SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 150 m2,…
€450,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€220,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€145,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€140,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€135,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€130,000

