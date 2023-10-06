UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Apartments
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Thessaloniki
464
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
230
Peraia
33
Nea Kallikratia
28
Trilofos
23
Nea Michaniona
14
Triandria Municipal Unit
13
Neoi Epivates
11
Epanomi
10
Nea Triglia
10
Agia Triada
8
Pentalofos
8
Neo Rysio
6
Langadas
3
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
107 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4
1
110 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€190,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
1
116 m²
3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€350,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
1
185 m²
6/3
For sale under construction duplex of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
€680,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
1
105 m²
5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5
2
190 m²
6/3
For sale under construction duplex of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The dupl…
€620,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with landscape design
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
128 m²
3
Agios Ioannis FOR SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 1…
€430,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
3
1
67 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€200,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
2
1
49 m²
2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€108,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
2
2
62 m²
2/3
For sale duplex of 62 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€137,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
1
1
33 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€70,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
1
1
35 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the gr…
€73,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
2
2
62 m²
2/3
For sale duplex of 62 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€137,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
2
1
49 m²
2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€108,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
2
1
49 m²
2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€107,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Makrigialos, Greece
2
1
49 m²
2/3
For sale duplex of 49 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The duplex is situated on the first fl…
€107,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2
1
54 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€75,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
3
1
65 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€130,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
3
1
72 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€142,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
1
55 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€275,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
2
180 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd fl…
€1,07M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Sozopoli, Greece
3
1
65 m²
1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the ground fl…
€130,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
1
116 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€400,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4
1
100 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€120,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3
150 m²
5
Nea Paralia SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 150 m2,…
€450,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
3
1
75 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Price on request
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
4
1
130 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€220,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
3
1
84 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€145,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
60 m²
3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€140,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
60 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€135,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2
1
59 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 59 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situat…
€130,000
Recommend
