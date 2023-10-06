Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€200,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Epanomi, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Trilofos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€160,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neochorouda, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€145,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 109 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€230,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€155,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€175,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/1
Περιοχή : Περαία
€295,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/1
Area: Vardaris
€145,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Mesimeri, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€200,000
4 room apartment with mountain view in Melissochori, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€265,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€140,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Flogita, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
€135,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
€310,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
Price on request
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 162 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the second floor…
€360,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 213 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
€450,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agia Triada, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€130,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€350,000
5 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 207 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€70,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Makrigialos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 2…
€127,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
€450,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Kerasia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Kerasia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€85,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€105,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 8th fl…
€340,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th fl…
€450,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kardia, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€105,000

