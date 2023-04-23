UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Western Greece
Municipality of Thermos
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Thermos, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
8 room house
Thassos, Greece
7 bath
€ 470,000
Property Code: 1985 - House FOR SALE in Thasos Limenas for €470.000. This 326 sq. m. House …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Central Macedonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 334,480
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaidari, Greece
82 m²
€ 170,000
For Sale || Residential Detached house || Athens West: Peristeri - Kipoupoli 82 Sq.m., 1 Be…
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
350 m²
€ 420,000
On the island of Corfu, 10 km from the capital, a house in the village is for sale. The cott…
2 room house
Kassandria, Greece
1 bath
148 m²
€ 195,000
Property Code: HPS2740 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Nea Fokaia for €195.000 . This 148 sq. …
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a liv…
2 room apartment
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
€ 258,160
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 216,428
For sale Apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
demos amyntaiou, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 108,214
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Pella .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor …
3 room cottage
demos chalkideon, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 236,104
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
Villa 9 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
3 bath
1 000 m²
€ 17,500,000
Property Code: HPS515 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Sani for €17.500.000 . This 1000 sq. m. …
1 room Cottage
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,328,083
For sale 1-storey house of 540 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace and ai…
Properties features in Municipality of Thermos, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map