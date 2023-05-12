Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Syros Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli, Greece

Ano Syros
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ligero, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ligero, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of 5 bedroom…

Properties features in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir