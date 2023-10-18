Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli, Greece

Ano Syros
3
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vari, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vari, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 3 Bedroom House with sea view for Sale in Syros, Greece This beautiful 141 sq.m. se…
€315,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Posidonia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Posidonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Ref: 165 - Syros Posidonia seagrass SALE Villa Minimal architecture and interior design, 3 l…
€850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Ano Syros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Ano Syros, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Cyclades. The semi-basement consists of living r…
€480,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ligero, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ligero, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
€900,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Cyclades. The ground floor consists of 5 bedroom…
€600,000

Property types in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir