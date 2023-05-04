UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
Peloponnese Region
Municipality of South Kynouria
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
7 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale a 3 - storey house of 550 m ² in Panorama
2 room house
Greece, Greece
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 318,776
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 sq.m on the East Peloponnese. Tynhouse is located on …
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
10 Number of rooms
420 m²
€ 2,490,441
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. c…
2 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
77 m²
€ 175,000
Property Code: HPS3389 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €175.000 . This 77 sq. m. …
Villa Villa
Chaniotis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,440,000
For sale villa of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bath
138 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3298 - House FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €420.000 . This 138 …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Armenades, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 303,834
Townhouse for sale with an area of 84 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 0 …
Villa 4 room villa
Fourka, Greece
3 bath
175 m²
€ 520,335
Property Code: 4-978 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €540.000. This 175 sq. m. Vill…
Properties features in Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map