  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of South Kynouria

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of South Kynouria, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

7 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale a 3 - storey house of 550 m ² in Panorama
2 room house in Greece, Greece
2 room house
Greece, Greece
3 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 318,776
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 sq.m on the East Peloponnese. Tynhouse is located on …
6 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
10 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 2,490,441
3 room apartment in alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
alimos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. c…
2 room apartment in triadi, Greece
2 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 77 m²
€ 175,000
Property Code: HPS3389 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €175.000 . This 77 sq. m. …
Villa Villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa Villa
Chaniotis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,440,000
For sale villa of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Analipsi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 295,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
3 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bath 138 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3298 - House FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €420.000 . This 138 …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Armenades, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Armenades, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
3 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 84 m² Number of floors 1
€ 303,834
Townhouse for sale with an area of 84 sq.m on the island of Crete. Tynhouse is located on 0 …
Villa 4 room villa in Fourka, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Fourka, Greece
3 bath 175 m²
€ 520,335
Property Code: 4-978 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Fourka for €540.000. This 175 sq. m. Vill…

