Cottages for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

4 properties total found
Cottage 5 roomsin Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Laliotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace.The o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin belina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
belina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Kiato, Greece
3 room cottage
Kiato, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…

