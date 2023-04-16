Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Sikyona

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

Municipal Unit of Sikyona
9
Xylokastro
4
Kiato
2
19 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Laliotis, Greece
3 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m²
€ 255,000
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
Cottage 5 roomsin Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Laliotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . There is a fireplace.The o…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
2 room apartmentin Laliotis, Greece
2 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
1 room apartmentin Laliotis, Greece
1 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 146,000
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
2 room apartmentin Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 156,900
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Paralia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Paralia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
2 room apartmentin Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 138,000
For sale Apartment of 66 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Laliotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin pasio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
pasio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 162 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 299,000
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin belina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
belina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 room villain Laliotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Laliotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Kiato, Greece
3 room cottage
Kiato, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
3 room townhousein Paralia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Paralia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein Paralia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Paralia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
5 room apartmentin Laliotis, Greece
5 room apartment
Laliotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For saleDuplex of 180 sq.meters in Peloponnese The duplex is situated on the fifth floor and…
2 room apartmentin Paralia, Greece
2 room apartment
Paralia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
Villa 6 room villain ano loutro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
ano loutro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …

Properties features in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir