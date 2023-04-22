Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Sifnos

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Municipality of Sifnos, Greece

1 property total found
3 room cottage in Kastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Kastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale 1-storey house of 159 sq.meters in Cyclades. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 li…

Properties features in Municipality of Sifnos, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir