Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Servia, Greece

Soon there will be properties
3 room house in Greece, Greece
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms 190 m² Number of floors 2
€ 460,573
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 sq.m on the East Peloponnese. Tynhouse is located on …
2 room house in Region of Crete, Greece
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms 132 m² Number of floors 4
€ 320,399
House in Peloponnese Region, Greece
House
Peloponnese Region, Greece
11 800 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 11107 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Kranidi Petrothalassa for €90.000. Disc…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 240 m²
€ 560,000
Vari south of the Athens Korbi area, independent house of 240 square meters. corner on a 250…
3 room townhouse in Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
6 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
6 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 280 m²
€ 950,000
Property Code: HPS3119 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €950.000. This 280 sq. m. …
1 room apartment in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 58930 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €65.000. This 40 …
2 room apartment in Litochoro, Greece
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
4 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms 140 m² -1 Floor
€ 517,477
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Greece, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
4 bath 160 m²
€ 325,000
For sale separately standing townhouse & nbsp; with & nbsp; on the sea. The complex is locat…
House in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
200 m²
€ 320,399
For sale are apartments consisting of three apartments. On the ground floor there are two ap…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
For sale duplex of 32 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is heating. Area: Ano Poly

Properties features in Municipality of Servia, Greece

