UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Epirus and Western Macedonia
Western Macedonia
Municipality of Servia
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Servia, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room house
Greece, Greece
4 Number of rooms
190 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 460,573
Townhouse for sale with an area of 190 sq.m on the East Peloponnese. Tynhouse is located on …
2 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
3 Number of rooms
132 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 320,399
House
Peloponnese Region, Greece
11 800 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 11107 - Agricultural land FOR SALE in Kranidi Petrothalassa for €90.000. Disc…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath
240 m²
€ 560,000
Vari south of the Athens Korbi area, independent house of 240 square meters. corner on a 250…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
6 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath
280 m²
€ 950,000
Property Code: HPS3119 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €950.000. This 280 sq. m. …
1 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 58930 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €65.000. This 40 …
2 room apartment
Litochoro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
-1 Floor
€ 517,477
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Greece, Greece
4 bath
160 m²
€ 325,000
For sale separately standing townhouse & nbsp; with & nbsp; on the sea. The complex is locat…
House
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
200 m²
€ 320,399
For sale are apartments consisting of three apartments. On the ground floor there are two ap…
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 105,000
For sale duplex of 32 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is heating. Area: Ano Poly
Properties features in Municipality of Servia, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map