Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Municipality of Saronikos

Pool Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

Anavissos Municipal Unit
65
Saronida Municipal Unit
25
Saronis
25
Anavyssos
18
19 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Anavyssos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,250,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa Villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa Villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Villa about total area of ​​240 square meters, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a guest apartme…
Villa 6 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Saronis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale maisonette of 426 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villain Saronis, Greece
Villa Villa
Saronis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
With beautiful landscaped garden of 840 sq.m. private pool 5x10m. and barbeque, apartment - …
Villa 4 room villain Saronis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Saronis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 9 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 9 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 770 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 355 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath -1/1 Floor
€ 490,000
For sale Apartment of 195 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the semi-basemen…
Villa 3 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 255 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 3 room villain agios nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
agios nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Villa 6 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 820 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Villa 4 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Mavro Lithari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mavro Lithari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 510 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villain Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedro…

Properties features in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir